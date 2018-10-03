Home Blog
Matt Anderson editor@baldwin-buletin.com: Despite the weather diving head first into the cold of Fall with little warning, Baldwin’s annual Chili Fest was a tremendous success. The cold had little impact on the Baldwin community as thousands flocked to Main Street to sample...
Matt Anderson editor@baldwin-bulletin.com: Nothing brings out the spirit of Fall more than Homecoming for Baldwin-Woodville high school students. Despite what the weather may bring, the chance to bundle up, enjoy a fun-filled tailgate party and cheer on the BW Blackhawks every...
Mark Couch, age 60 of Hudson, died suddenly September 24th in Hudson, WI. Mark was born on December 7, 1957, the son of Stanley and Joyce (Anderson) Couch. He graduated from St. Croix Central High School and then attended...
Leon Ray Ringstad, age 90, passed away Sunday, September 23, 2018, at the Western Wisconsin Health Center in Baldwin, WI. Leon was born August 15, 1928, the son of Arthur and Olive (Gwaltney) Ringstad. He was united in marriage...
Dennis Alan Johnson, age 69, died on September 26, 2018, at the Kinnic Health & Rehab Center in River Falls. He was born on December 5, 1948 to Donald Nels Johnson and Evelyn Christine (Dusek) Johnson at the River...
Matt Anderson editor@baldwin-bulletin.com: As the leaves begin to turn, BW high schoolers know all too well that homecoming is soon to arrive. Students and staff can begin planning for a much-needed week of fun and excitement after their first month of...
Sharlene Carol Momchilovich (83) passed away on September 14, 2018 at her home and surrounded by friends and family. She was born on October 17, 1934 in Greybull, WY, the daughter of James and June Galant. Sharlene grew up in...
Ronald Rogers, age 73 of Wilson, Wisconsin died Thursday at his home in Hersey. Ron was born July 5, 1945 to Herman and Mabel (Rank) Rogers in Menomonie, Wisconsin.He grew up and attended school at Menomonie. He also attended WITC...
Harvey Halderson, age 85, of Woodville, died Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Park View Home in Woodville. Harvey was born June 3, 1933 to Thorwald and Alice (Hanson) Halderson at Baldwin, Wisconsin. Harvey grew up and attended school at Woodville. ...
By Matt Anderson: There may not be a greater day for patriotism than September 11. The events that occurred 17 years ago are something that shook the nation to its core. Despite those attacks however, the United States did not...